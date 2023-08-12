POLICE FUNERALS: When a law enforcement officer, who has pledged to put his or her life on the line daily in serving the public good, passes away – whether in the line of duty or otherwise – the funeral reflects that honor and respect for service.
Funeralwise.com outlines what typically occurs when an officer passes on, and funerals for fallen firefighters and military personnel are often similar.
“An entire city can come to a standstill as a lengthy funeral procession, with full police escort, winds its way to the cemetery. Often such a funeral, especially for a line of duty death, will draw hundreds of uniformed officers from across the country. Their demonstration of honor, unity and brotherhood is a sight never to be forgotten.”
Processions for a line of duty death, according to funeralwise.com, may include hundreds of cars and fire department equipment, requiring both parking and traffic control. At the interment, honors may include last radio call, a three-volley salute, flyover, flag folding, playing of Taps and pipe and drum corps. A riderless horse with boots placed backward in the stirrups represents a warrior fallen in battle.
The pipe and drum corps provide public appreciation and support to those attending the formal ceremonies. As recounted at drummingmad.com, “the sound of the pipes and drums traveling on the wind often evokes strong emotions in those who hear them.”
Departments and precincts often have unique traditions, funeralwise.com states. For instance, the last radio call may include a mention of the officer’s background, the length of service and circumstances of death, or it may consist of a few simple words, usually ending in, “Gone, but not forgotten.”