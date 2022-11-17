POLAR NIGHT: Before complaining too much about how miserable Bradford is in winter, particularly after the time changes, consider what it’s like in Svalbard, Norway.
There, people wear headlamps day and night for two-and-a-half months of complete darkness. And not only do they tolerate it well — they look forward to it.
We heard about this place on NPR the other day, and thought maybe we could learn a bit from their attitude.
This “Polar Night,” as it’s called, is a period when the sun doesn’t rise above the horizon in the Arctic. Not only do the 2,500 residents wear headlamps, they travel in pairs outside the village and carry flare guns to ward off polar bears.
“On Svalbard, people look forward to this time of year: It’s like a fifth season, There’s about a month bookending the pitch-black period on either side when the sun never rises above the horizon. During this period, called civil twilight, the only light in the sky are sunrises and sunsets — and they last for hours,” one person told NPR.
One of the residents, a climate scientist, says she not only doesn’t experience so-called “seasonal affective disorder,” but savors the calm it brings.
And people have found ways to adjust. A school, for example, has a light cafe where students can drink coffee and sit in front of sun lamps. Most residents choose to live there for work, the Northern lights or the skiing, snowmobiling and dog sledding.
“There’s a lot of candles, soft lighting, cozy blankets, drinking tea, gathering around the fire and sort of being with your loved ones in this sort of calm, peaceful, cozy way,” said one resident.
Lesson? Perhaps we could all benefit from a simple change in perspective.