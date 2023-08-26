PHOTO CONTESTS: Calling all photographers! There are a couple of photo contests happening now in the area.
The Upper Allegheny Watershed Association is seeking submissions for its 2024 Calendar Photo Contest.
Submit your favorite watershed, wildlife and conservation photos for a chance to appear in its 2024 calendar. Limit three entries per contestant. Contest runs Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 with cash prizes awarded, as judged by a professional photographer. Submit entries in .jpg format to upperallegheny@gmail.com. Entries accepted Sept. 1 to Oct. 15.
The non-profit UAWA is dedicated to the protection, improvement and preservation of a healthy watershed for present and future generations.
The other photography contest going on right now is the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Habitat at Home 2023 contest. Last day to submit a photo is Aug. 31.
Just snap a photo of the habitat around your home for a chance to win. Photos should be taken in Pennsylvania during June, July or August 2023.
Prizes are a bluebird box, wood duck box and bee block from Howard Nursery, the National Wildlife Federation’s “Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife” book and an assortment of PGC merchandise.
Photos should include home habitat created or managed, such as native plant gardens, nest boxes, brush piles, water features and food plots. Wildlife not needed. Photos of deer, bear or elk around a concentrated food source (like birdfeeders or salt licks) won’t qualify.
PGC staff will choose finalists, Facebook will choose the winner (most likes).
Email entries to pgc-contest@pa.gov marked “Habitat at Home 2023 Photo Contest.” More information, official rules here: https://www.pgc.pa.gov/.../GetInvolved/Pages/Contests.aspx.