CONTEST: We have another photo contest to tell you about, and this one involves pets!
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is holding a Pets in the Outdoors Photo Contest from March 1 through May 31. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in June with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100, 2nd Place $75, 3rd Place $50, and 4th Place $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food, and events of the region during each season,” said John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
The bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.
Speaking of photo contests, the Pennsylvania Magazine has one underway. The deadline is April 15. The categories are birds, town and urban life such as skylines and street scenes and country views, such as fields, farms, trails and water. There are electronic entry forms on the magazine’s website, https://pa-mag.com/2023photo/
There are rules, like the contest is open to amateurs only, and each entrant may submit up to a total of 15 photos in any category combination. There is no fee to enter.
Photos must have been taken recently, from Jan. 1, 2019 to the present, of a Pennsylvania locale or subject.
Judging will take place in May. So folks, get snapping!