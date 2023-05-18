GET OUTDOORS. It is getting warmer, well maybe not today, but soon. It’s time to get outside and soak up some sun.
Did you know Pennsylvania has 121 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of state forests? State parks and forests are places people seek out for recreation, reflection, and relaxation. And, closer to home, there are many trails connected by the Tuna Valley Trail Association (TVTA).
Check out tunavalleytrail.com for a full list and directions to all the trails. Here are a few to get you started:
Blaisdell-Emery Trail begins on Owens Way and ends on Main Street in Lewis Run. The trial is 3.8 miles of crushed stone, and is rated easy.
Hidden Valley Passage, an old railroad grade from the 1800s, is part of the Marilla Trail network. Its trailhead is behind the Indian Pipe kiosk. The trail is rated as easy to moderate and is only 1.5 miles in length.
Indian Pipe Trail, a longer 7.4 mile trek, is a moderately difficult trail that can be accessed from State Route 346 with the trailhead on the right. Some like to ride bikes or cross country ski this trail.
Those familiar with Marilla may not know about the White Pine Trail. This 3-mile loop, with a trailhead to the right of Marilla Brook on the Marilla Bridges Trail, meanders up the hillside, across the top of a ridge, then down the hill before crossing the creek and coming back around the reservoir. The difficulty rating is moderate.
TVTA is always looking for volunteers to help maintain trails. Use the link above for more information