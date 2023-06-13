AGAIN: Here we are, again with the popcorn. We just can’t help it, folks. We’re fans of the whole grain, good-for-you treat, so today we’re looking at a bit of science behind it.
Popcorn.org says kernels can pop up to three feet in the air!
There is no such thing as “hull-less” popcorn. All popcorn needs a hull in order to pop. Some varieties of popcorn have been bred so the hull shatters upon popping, making it appear to be hull-less.
Popcorn pops in two basic shapes, butterfly and mushroom. Butterfly popcorn has a very irregular shape with large bumps. It has a light crispy texture but can break easily. Mushroom-shaped popcorn has a spherical center with a rough surface. This shape makes it sturdy enough to stir when adding flavorings or coatings.
The world’s largest popcorn ball was created by hundreds of volunteers in Sac City, Iowa on June 18, 2016. The ball weighed 9,370 pounds — made up of almost 5 tons of popcorn — and was 12 feet in diameter. The ball was built at the Noble Popcorn plant where the volunteers worked to re-claim the “world’s largest” title — a title the city had held 3 times prior.
Interestingly, not just any kind of corn will pop. There are four types — sweet, field, flint and popcorn. The ones that will make the tasty treat have a thicker hull, which allows pressure from the heated water inside to build and burst open.
“The inside starch becomes gelatinous while being heated; when the hull bursts, the gelatinized starch spills out and cools, giving it its familiar popcorn shape.”
