HONOR. With Memorial Day just around the corner, on Monday, May 29, it is an apt time to discuss the lesser known facts of the holiday — for instance: Did you know that Memorial Day began as Decoration Day, only recognizing the fallen soldiers of the Civil War?
After the Civil War, to honor the deceased, soldiers and family would decorate graves of their fallen friends and family with flowers, flags and wreaths — hence, Decoration Day. Although Memorial Day became the official title in the 1880s, the holiday wouldn’t become legally known as Memorial Day until 1968.
Some historical records indicate that one of the first Decoration Days took place in Charleston, S.C., less than a month after the Civil War had ended. However, the date of the first celebration remains contentious with cities like Columbus, Miss., claiming a group of women decorated graves first, according to the Veterans Affairs website.
In 1966, Congress unanimously passed a resolution to recognize Waterloo, N.Y., as the birthplace of Memorial Day. “It was there, a century earlier, that a celebration to honor Civil War vets first took place,” according to an article in Good Housekeeping Magazine.
Also, lesser known about Memorial Day are the federal guidelines that states all flags on Memorial Day must be flown at half staff, but only until noon — that is when they should swiftly be raised to the top of the pole once again until sunset to pay tribute to America’s fallen soldiers. In addition, did you know that it is legally required to observe a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day? In December 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause at 3 p.m. to remember and honor the fallen.