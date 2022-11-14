JOHNS. John Watson, president of Oak Hill Cemetery, emailed recently to say, “The article about Johnny Nelson surely got my attention. Mr. Nelson was special. Didn’t know I was around such royalty. I guess the expression, ‘Youth is wasted on young people,’ has merit.”
We altered the original caption, slightly, for space.
1966, caption: NOT BAD JOHN, SAY TWO OTHER JOHNS — John Nelson III, and his father, John Nelson Jr., former Era Sports editor and WESB sportscaster, look over the All-Star Independent team certificate held by John Watson, Owls outstanding performer this season.
Nelson Jr., now sports editor and news editor of the Tribune at Hornell, N.Y., did some reminiscing with young Watson, relating incidents which took place when the elder Nelson and young Watson’s father, Jack Watson of Derrick City were members of the Owls basketball team, back in the late 1920s.
Johnny Watson dominated play for the Bradford team to the extent that he caught the eye of both coaches and the sports writers of six communities in the 1965-66 PIAA, D-9, Class A League, to be named to the first All-Star District teams.
Young Nelson has been an outstanding athlete at Hornell High School for four years. He captained the basketball team and track team; and also served as chief statistician for his dad at Alfred University.