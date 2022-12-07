STRESS: Our friends at Beacon Light sent us some very important tips on managing anxiety and stress this holiday season.
“Our mood can be affected by less sunlight during winter, busy schedules, social events, travel, shopping or financial pressures, consuming more food and alcohol but doing less exercise. Also, the loss of a loved one can make us sad especially during this time of the year.
“Beacon Light Behavioral Health System’s Outpatient Clinic is currently focusing on National Stress-free Family Holiday Month. Hopefully, some of their following tips will help your wellbeing and mental health this season.
These three things can have a significant impact on how you handle stress, as well as affect your overall mood: Eat healthy, exercise regularly and get enough sleep.
Practice patience and forgiveness. You are not perfect, neither is anyone else.
Take a break from social media. Remember, all is not always as it seems. Do something else you enjoy such as listen to music, read, bake, take a walk, play with a pet.
Create a realistic budget for the amount of money that you can afford to spend on food, gifts or other holiday items. A to-do list might help keep things simple as well.
Show self-care by relaxing, take a spa day, try to be present in the moment including enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays.
If you or someone you know is struggling during this time, is feeling lonely or depressed, help is available. Dial 988 for National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Of course, in any type of emergency, immediately call 911.
On behalf of Beacon Light’s outpatient services team, enjoy safe, healthy and happy holidays!”