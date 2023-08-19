FAME: They say fame is fleeting, so who knows which celebrities might make the list a decade from now.
The list is the 2023 Fame Index and for Pennsylvania, our current president doesn’t make the top three most famous people from the Keystone State. Instead, Joe Biden comes in at number 5. He was born Nov. 20, 1942 in Scranton.
Number 4 is the late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 23, 1978. He died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2020.
Third is Bill Cosby, a Philadelphian born July 12, 1937, whose legacy won’t be his groundbreaking career in comedy, but his treatment of women, criminal charges and numerous civil complaints.
Second is Will Smith, a Philadelphian born Sept. 25, 1968, known for his acting, rapping and film production, as well as his not-so-nice slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.
It seems like the fame of some might be memorable for the wrong reasons.
However, the number one most famous person of 2023, from West Reading, likely won’t “Shake It Off” anytime soon — Taylor Swift.
She was born Dec. 13, 1989 and in her 19 year-career so far, she’s been nominated for 1,160 awards and won 592 of them.
What about for New York State? Well, a former president made number 4 there — Donald Trump. Number 5 was Mel Gibson, who was born in Peekskill, N.Y.; three was Eddie Murphy, who was born in Brooklyn; two was Tom Cruise, born in Syracuse, and one was Jennifer Lopez, who was born in The Bronx.
The report is at https://www.famouspeople.io/report/most-famous-person-by-state