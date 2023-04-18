NESS: Today marks the 120th anniversary of the birth of Eliot Ness, the famed crimefighter who lived out his last years in Coudersport as a businessman.
Clayt Vecellio of Lewis Run, longtime friend of RTS, brought us a binder full of his research into the lawman, known for his quest to bring down infamous mob boss Al Capone during the federal government’s crackdown on organized crime in the Chicago area during Prohibition.
Included was Ness’s obituary. Eliot Ness was born April 19, 1903, in Chicago. He died on May 16, 1957, at his home at 105 E. Third St in Coudersport.
Coudersport has become known for its Eliot Ness Fest.
Ness served as chairman of the board of directors for Diebold Inc. of Canton, Ohio. At the time of his death, he was president of the Coudersport-based Guaranty Paper Company, a subsidiary of North Ridge Industrial Corporation.
Many people have done exhaustive research into Ness, even tracing his steps on his last day for one of the festivals.
“It was an uncommonly muggy spring day in Coudersport, Pa., when Eliot Ness drew his last breath at his residence on Third Street, directly behind what is today’s Northwest Savings Bank.”
Earlier in the day, he and his business partner, Joe Phelps, were reviewing financial reports to prepare for an audit. They stopped when Phelps complained of a headache. “Ness slipped on his jacket and gathered his briefcase for the 10 minute walk home.”
He stopped by the Rexall Drug Store and the liquor store before heading home. He made it into his kitchen before he collapsed. His wife, Betty, heard the commotion and found his lifeless body on the floor. A heart attack had taken the lawman.
Gone, but certainly not forgotten. This year’s Eliot Ness Fest will be July 14 to 16 in Coudersport.