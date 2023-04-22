EARTH DAY: Today we celebrate our celestial home, Earth! It’s a day to remember how beautiful the place we live really is, and make an effort to keep it this way.
What are some things you can do, you might ask? Simple things, really.
Don’t watch television for a whole day. This reduces the amount of electricity used, and if each household turned off the t.v. for one day, imagine the energy savings.
Instead of watching the telly, go for a walk and pick up the litter along the way (wear gloves) and dispose of it in the trash when you return home.
Build a bird feeder out of found materials such as pine cones that have fallen to the floor of the forest. Cover the pine cone in peanut butter and roll in birdseed, then hang in a tree and watch the birds as they enjoy a treat.
Another fun project the kids can help with is a bug or bee home. Gather a plastic bottle, string, sticks and twigs, pine cones, bark, moss, and any other natural materials you have in the yard. Arrange materials by size. Cut the bottle in half. Place the materials inside the cylinders of the bottle so that everything is tightly fitted, cozy. Then, tie a string around the new home and hang it in the warmest part of the yard for bees or tied to the trunk of a tree for bugs. Then watch what happens.
Or, take today’s paper and and make seedling pots.