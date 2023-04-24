CONTEST: Got a favorite restaurant, or even a favorite hamburger or cup of coffee?
Is there a local sporting goods outlet you particularly favor, do you go back to the same barber time and time again, or is there a bank teller who brightens your day when you stop to make a deposit?
Now’s your chance to give recognition to people, places and things in the community through The Bradford Era’s first Reader’s Choice online contest.
We’re excited to promote all of our local businesses for what they are best known for. Go online at www.bradfordera.com and nominate today. By taking part, one random winner will receive a cash prize.
Nominations are being taken through 6 p.m. April 30. Voting on the approved nominees in the numerous categories will begin in May.
There are some guidelines: Contest participants must be at least 18 years of age, be Pennsylvania residents and live within 60 miles of the city of Bradford.
Good luck to all our local businesses who’ve made our hometown so great.
———————————
HISTORY: A little bit of Era history, courtesy of F. Carloni, who tells us, “I was a Bradford Era paper boy in 1953. My route was from 49 Willard Ave. out West Washington Street to 740, almost to Julie Lane where I live now.
“I walked the route every other day as my friend, Tom Feidt, took it the other. I would hitchhike home from the end each day I delivered. Almost all the time, the same man would pick me up, Mike Kemick. He had a 1951 Kaiser.
“We had to collect our own money on Saturdays. We both took it together that day. Some times it took a month to catch some people home.”
Thanks for sharing!