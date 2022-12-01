CANDY: One of the best parts of Christmas celebrations are all the tasty treats.
Candystore.com did a study of its customers to find out the most popular Yuletide treat in each state.
CANDY: One of the best parts of Christmas celebrations are all the tasty treats.
Candystore.com did a study of its customers to find out the most popular Yuletide treat in each state.
In Pennsylvania, Reese’s Cups Minis were number one, while New Yorkers voted for Snickers.
Other votes for Reese’s included California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Texas and Washington. Those voting for Snickers included Vermont, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Chocolate Santas were popular in Alaska, Missouri, North Dakota, New Mexico and Ohio.
Reindeer corn, which also made the worst candy list, was the most popular in Alabama. Peppermint bark, another worst candy, was the top pick in Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Tennessee and West Virginia.
In Arizona, Hershey’s Kisses made the top of the list, as they did in Maine, Montana, South Dakota and Utah.
Starburst was the top candy in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Iowa and Idaho chose M&Ms, as did Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming.
Louisiana showed a preference for candy canes, as did Oregon. KitKats were first on the list for Massachusetts and Oklahoma. Reese’s Pieces made the list for Montana, while Skittles were chosen by New Jersey.
According to Candystore.com, 93% of people will give chocolate and candy for the winter holidays, but LEGOS are a Top Four Christmas gift for both boys and girls.
Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually. Dec. 26 is National Candy Cane Day.
How do you eat a candy cane? The Candystore survey found that 72% start at the straight end, while the rest start at the curved end. A total of 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.
