CAROLE’S MEMORY. Today’s RTS is from Carole Longo’s childhood memory, titled “A PERFECT WHITE CHRISTMAS GIFT.”
Carole said, “I grew up at 45 E Main St in Bradford. My parents were Parma and Gerald Longo.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CAROLE’S MEMORY. Today’s RTS is from Carole Longo’s childhood memory, titled “A PERFECT WHITE CHRISTMAS GIFT.”
Carole said, “I grew up at 45 E Main St in Bradford. My parents were Parma and Gerald Longo.
“Years ago and throughout his life my Dad was truly infected with a contagious Christmas Spirit. He generously gave gifts and rejoiced in the birth of his Savior. He was a decorating maniac; the glitzier the better. Dad loved blinking stars, marching soldiers, singing chipmunks with Rudolph’s red nose flashing and bells jingling on all our door knobs.
“Our Nativity scene displayed 12 sheep with fur, 11 shepherds, 10 camels, four Wiseman, two drummer boys and a kneeling Santa Claus. An angel dressed in a white satin gown lifted her magic wand towards Heaven and reined majestically on top of the tree. After Dad plugged in the lights, pulled the switches and wound up all the music boxes the inside and outside of our apartment performed Swan Lake, the Alleluia Chorus and the Nutcracker Suite simultaneously.
“When I was six Dad surprised his family with a perfect gift. On Christmas Eve during a blizzard with zero visibility Dad came home from work late. Mom loved Dad but she yelled when she was worried so I heard: ‘Where the hell is your father? Dinner is getting cold. Carole, go out on the porch and check.’ I stepped out into the two feet of snow illuminated by the moonlight. I squinted but only saw the large white snowflakes surfing the howling wind. ‘Did you see him?’ Mom yelled. ‘Where the hell is he? Dinner is getting cold.’”
Find out more tomorrow.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.