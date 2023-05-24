TODAY: Ah, that kid you have always loved to hate — your brother. National Brother’s Day is today, May 24, according to NationalToday.com, so make sure to shoot your bro a text and let him know he’s appreciated, or heck at least being thought about (depending on the relationship.)
Like it isn’t enough that your lovable, insufferable and rather annoying brother gets his own birthday, let alone another day for National Brother’s Day. The short answer is yes. You love them, you hate them — but every brother knows they will pull through for their sibling when needed, and frankly — they love you just as much as you love them (although they may never admit it out loud.)
Brother’s Day has been celebrated since 2005 and although the exact origins of the holiday are unknown, the popular consensus seems to be that Daniel Rhodes of Alabama was the first to organize the holiday and its proceedings. However, there are some places and regions that will not recognize National Brother’s Day as an official holiday due to the fact that there has already been a Siblings Day established in April.
Official holiday or not, the brotherhood of men take their “bro-code” VERY seriously, so we here at The Era wouldn’t be surprised if area men don’t want to give each other a little leg-up for the day.
Did you know that half of the portion of all siblings go on to share the same level of educational and economical success in life? Crazy right? However, I guess not so crazy when you recall well-known brother combinations, such as The Jackson 5, The Marx Brothers, the Wright brothers and even authors such as the Brothers Grimm.