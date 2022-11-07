BE A HERO: Friday is a day to celebrate the veterans who kept the country safe and free. Later this month, families gather for Thanksgiving. In December, there are lots of holidays to celebrate before bringing in a new year.
Some celebrations include alcohol. However, no celebration should include driving while or after imbibing.
The Pennsylvania State Police partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to promote the Ensign John R. Elliott Human Education Resource Officer (HERO) Campaign for Designated Drivers.
The HERO Campaign, designed to prevent drunk driving fatalities, injuries, and crashes nationwide, reminds the public to drive sober.
The campaign seeks to register a million designated drivers nationally through its website, www.herocampaign.org. Using a designated driver should be as automatic as wearing a seatbelt.
Through the HERO Keystone State Bar and Tavern Coalition, PLCB licensees encourage patrons to be or use sober designated drivers and offer free soft drinks, coffee or other non-alcoholic beverages to non-drinking designated drivers.
Pennsylvanians are encouraged to inquire if your favorite bar or tavern participates in the HERO Campaign, and urge them to contact the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education for information and materials to get started.
No local establishments are showing on the list; only a few out-of-area bars and taverns are currently registered.
Another way to be a HERO, make non-alcoholic drinks for designated drivers at your family gatherings. One, from the 2019 HERO Recipe book, the Safe-Tea, has Arnold Palmer tea (half lemonade, half tea), orange juice, and ginger beer; garnished with orange and lime slices, in a mason jar.