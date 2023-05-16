REQUEST FROM ARLINGTON. We have received a request from the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, the organization that places flowers on the gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day as a tribute to the Nation’s fallen.
They are in desperate need of funding and volunteers this year. The Foundation says “fundraising this year has been tough and absent a surge in donations before May 24, the Foundation will have only 80,000 flowers to place to honor fallen troops when it needs 310,000.”
How can you help? You can donate at: https://www.memorialdayflowers.org/donate/
“We have brought flowers to Arlington National Cemetery every year since 2011 for Memorial Day, and it pains me to see our tribute so much smaller this year. Our goal is to honor every fallen service member and veteran headstone with a flower,” said Ramiro Penaherrera, executive director of the Foundation. “We need to raise about $150,000 before May 24 to cover the cost of purchasing 230,000 flowers at a wholesale price on the global flower market, and we can get transportation donated. We appreciate any support provided by the public.”
Volunteers are also needed for Flowers of Remembrance Day on Sunday, May 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Arlington National Cemetery.
Flowers of Remembrance Day pays homage to the first official, national Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, which first took place at Arlington on May 30, 1868, to honor U.S. service members who died in the Civil War.
Flowers will be placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later in the cemetery.