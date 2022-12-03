HISTORY: Have you ever heard of Buffalo’s Music Man, John Surra? In the 1930s and 40s, he was well known in Buffalo as a bandleader, music teacher and composer.
Before that, he was known as a Bradford native who served with the U.S. Army at the Mexican border and in World War I.
And interestingly, he was in the 28th Infantry Division Theatrical Troupe in World War I, according to information in the state archives unearthed by Port Allegany native Lt. Col. Cory Angell.
“After Armistice all divisions were ordered to field a stage show to entertain the troops,” Cory explained. “The 28th fielded one with 36 players. The Harrisburg Telegraph on June 13, 1919, said all of them had been wounded at some point.”
John Surra was part of that, serving as a Musician First Class.
“They entertained the troops, then put the show on the road in Pennsylvania. Seems it was interesting for people to attend and see what the troops saw. It kind of petered off in little towns and the military novelty wore off after a while.”
The article from the Harrisburg Telegraph stated, “This orchestra is probably the most unique that has ever appeared in this country. Every man it it served with the Twenty-eighth Division from the time that these boys were called into action on July 14, 1918, and served throughout the drive from the Marne sector through Chateau Thierry, Argonne Forest and Thiecourt, and from there until the signing of the armistice … and while in action performed their regular detail of stretcher bearers, carrying the wounded from the front line to the first aid dressing station.”