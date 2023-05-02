TURTLEPOINT — Locally sourced fresh produce, greenhouse grown plants, hanging baskets, hand-crafted artisan wares, Amish baked goods, homemade soaps and household goods are just some of the many items being sold at the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. until noon on May 13 at the Turtlepoint Park on Route 155.
Every second Saturday of the month, May through October, local vendors meet at the Turtlepoint park to sell freshly grown produce, crafts and other local goods. Just like the previous two years, there will be no setup cost or vendor fees, according to market organizer Mary Jordan.
“We welcome all vendors to come and be a part of our event,” explained Jordan. “We enjoy having the variety, and so do our supporters! This year, we will be accepting donations for the caretakers of the park to assist with upkeep.”
Jordan explained the reason she decided to organize this farmers’ market originally was to focus on bringing fresh produce — grown and supplied from local communities — to the Turtlepoint and surrounding areas
“Last year was our biggest year yet, and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Jordan.
Returning vendors will include South Kendall Hydroponics, D’s Queen Bees, Brian Gustin’s Really Rural Woodworks, Messy Mountain Organics, Mama R’s Infamous Mustard, Handmade Beeswax Wraps, Homemade Amish Donuts, Baked Goods and Jellies, Essential Oils and starter vegetable and flower plants.
Although many of the previous vendors keep returning, Jordan warned that some vendors will change from month to month, throughout the summer.
“Vendors change due to prior engagements or family vacations — which is what keeps the market so interesting. There is always a variety of things to choose from,” explained Jordan.
Past vendors, who might return, include a vendor who sells naturally based cleaners utilizing essential oils as well as a woman who sells hand-crafted painted rocks, “which are beautiful,” stated Jordan. Another vendor sells reusable bags crafted from used feed bags and old denim, and a family who sells pumpkins and maple products. There will also be additional vendors.
The market takes place each second Saturday of the month, rain or shine, as the park is equipped with a pavilion, tables and chairs. Setting up and selling products is free at the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market. Market organizers welcome any individuals who would like to participate.
For more information, find “Turtlepoint Farmers Market” on Facebook. To become a vendor or for more information, contact Jordan at (814) 558-1767.