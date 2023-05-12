MOUNT JEWETT — On Wednesday, April 26, the Mount Jewett Rotarians gathered at the Roadside Rest with Mount Jewett Boy Scout Troop 410, and their parents, to conduct their annual litter pickup through Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program.
The two mile portion of highway is from the east end of town to Dewey Avenue in Hazel Hurst. Across those two miles, 39 bags of garbage were picked up. “Every year, the club is amazed at how much people litter our beautiful state,” stated a Rotarian representative. “A huge thanks to the Hamlin Township VFD for providing traffic control!”
Rotarians and Scouts alike greatly appreciate motorists slowing down traffic on the hill to create a safe working area. PLEASE do not litter.