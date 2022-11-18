The Rotary Club of Bradford visited schools in the Bradford Area School District and Head Start this week to deliver coats for students in need.
The club partnered with the Blaisdell Foundation, received a matching grant from Rotary District #7280, and used a portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Golf Tournament to raise the funds needed to purchase 110 coats to give to students. They also purchased and donated 10 pairs of waterproof boots for students to use during recess on snowy days.
The Rotary Club ordered the brand-new winter coats from the Operation Warm Coats for Kids Foundation.
“This is the seventh year the club has worked with Operation Warm to provide new coats for children,” said Steve Morgan, Rotary Club president. “The club is grateful to all the community partners who make this project possible and successful; and our friends in the Bradford schools who work tirelessly to meet the needs of local children.”
According to Operation Warm: Nearly 20% of American children live in poverty. And that was before the COVID-19 recession. For a family of four, their income is less than $26,200 per year. While many government and private programs work to address food and housing insecurity, only a few programs are able to address the lack of appropriate and adequate clothing.