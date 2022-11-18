Rotary warm coats

The Rotary Club of Bradford President Stephen Morgan, left, Benjamin Kirsch, Rotary vice president, and Wesley Lohrman, the school’s assistant vice principal, delivered coats to George G. Blaisdell Elementary School.

 Photo provided

The Rotary Club of Bradford visited schools in the Bradford Area School District and Head Start this week to deliver coats for students in need.

The club partnered with the Blaisdell Foundation, received a matching grant from Rotary District #7280, and used a portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Golf Tournament to raise the funds needed to purchase 110 coats to give to students. They also purchased and donated 10 pairs of waterproof boots for students to use during recess on snowy days.

