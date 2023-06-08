Wednesday night members of the Rotary Club gathered together with bags of collected donations to bring to Destinations on Main Street.
The Club gathered much needed household items and hygiene supplies for the many families affected by the recent fires that took place in Bradford on Pleasant and Pearl streets in Bradford on May 31 — destroying two homes and damaging another three, according to the City of Bradford Fire Department.
The Bradford Rotary Club was not alone in their collecting of supplies however — the Bradford Area High School Volunteer Club and the United Way Student Ambassadors held a drive for Destinations to help in the collection of necessary and needed supplies.
“The Rotary is grateful for the many donations from club members and the community at-large and would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to partners at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, CARE for Children and the Bradford Family YMCA for being drop-off sites,” a representative of the Bradford Rotary Club stated.
To find out more information about Destinations, and how to make a donation, visit www.facebook.com/DestinationsBradford/
For more information about the Rotary Club of Bradford visit www.Rotary.org or email bfdrotary@gmail.com.