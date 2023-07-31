2023 Fair Queen contestants

Pictured from left to right are this year’s competing students for McKean County Fair Queen with last year’s reigning queen, including: Hailey Farr, Amber Funk, (Kailee Peterson), Sophie Cornelius and Kate Parana.

 Era photo provided

MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Rotary Club recently hosted the ladies competing in this year’s McKean County Fair Queen competition during their last meeting.

Reigning McKean County Fair Queen Kailee Peterson provided introductions of each competing lady and then provided a background for each of the contestants as well for the Rotary guests. Contestants included students Hailey Farr, Amber Funk, Sophie Cornelius and Kate Parana.

“The evening was a showcase of great talent including speed painting, dancing, singing and photography,” stated a Mount Jewett Rotary Club representative. “The Rotary Club thanks the ladies for their time and wishes them the best of luck in their quest for the crown!”

Tags

Local & Social