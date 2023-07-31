MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Rotary Club recently hosted the ladies competing in this year’s McKean County Fair Queen competition during their last meeting.
Reigning McKean County Fair Queen Kailee Peterson provided introductions of each competing lady and then provided a background for each of the contestants as well for the Rotary guests. Contestants included students Hailey Farr, Amber Funk, Sophie Cornelius and Kate Parana.
“The evening was a showcase of great talent including speed painting, dancing, singing and photography,” stated a Mount Jewett Rotary Club representative. “The Rotary Club thanks the ladies for their time and wishes them the best of luck in their quest for the crown!”