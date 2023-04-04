CLEARFIELD (TNS) — Terrible Ted Nugent is heading to central Pennsylvania.
The singer/songwriter, known for 1977’s “Cat Scratch Fever” as well as his enthusiasm for hunting and outspoken conservative political views, is set to perform at the Clearfield County Fair at 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Reserved grandstand seats are $28, while bleacher seats (not reserved) for the Saturday event are $30.
Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Nugent headlines a music lineup that includes Tesla on Aug. 2 and Granger Smith (with special guest Cooper Alan) on Aug. 4. The fair takes place from July 30 through Aug. 5 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.
Nugent had four certified platinum albums in the 1970s and has released 16 solo studio albums, the most recent of which, “Detroit Muscle,” debuted last April. He’s also the former lead guitarist of The Amboy Dukes and a former member of the supergroup Damn Yankees.
The hard rocker is also known for his outspoken political views, spending 26 years as a board member of the National Rifle Association, opposing animal rights and performing at Donald Trump rallies. In 2014, he called Barack Obama a “communist-educated, communist-nurtured subhuman mongrel.” And, in 2016, he wrote on Facebook that Obama and Hillary Clinton “should be tried for treason & hung.”
According to Nugent’s website, he has just one other scheduled tour date so far this summer, Aug. 4 at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino just outside Pittsburgh. Remaining tickets for that event start at $55.