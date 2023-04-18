The 6th book in local author Bill Robertson’s Ghosts Revisited series has hit the shelves — and now the prolific writer is going to take a break.
“I’ve written over 160 ghost stories in the series now, of six books, and I’m just scratching the surface,” he told The Era. “There’s a lot of them from Bradford this time.”
Robertson explained why he was able to get this book out as quickly as he did.
“First of all, my friend who does all my covers, David Cox, is going to police school for six months,” he said. “He’s helped me since he was in high school.”
Robertson wanted to get the book done before Cox was unavailable.
“Another reason I was able to get this book out so quickly was I ran into a paranormal group called Spirit Hunters Inc. They invited me along on investigations and fed me information,” he said. “They’re a Native American group from Olean. They’re a family, and they’ve all had experiences with spirits.”
The family is Shane and Lisa White Eagle and their son, Hunter; Lance White Eagle and his girlfriend Chrissie Holtz; and Shane’s mother Brenda.
“One of the stories in the book is about Hunter’s experiences,” Robertson said. The family lives on 12th Street in Olean, N.Y., in a house with some otherworldly residents.
The team investigated the Lewis Run office of protocol 80, which Robertson had included in the book. “It was the first investigation I was ever on,” he said. “They contacted a little girl named Jessica. It freaked me out when I heard her say ‘can you see me.’ I am a historian, basically. I gathered legends. I never experienced it myself until working with these guys.”
Robertson tried something else a bit different in this book — he interviewed Cox and Ryan Cavalline, a horror filmmaker from Kersey.
“I went on a ghost hunt with him, too,” the author said, explaining they went to Medix Hotel in Elk County, where the owner welcomes the spirits that are present.
He included the story of Renwick House in Belfast, N.Y., and its new owner, Tricia Jopson. “The house was on the Underground Railroad,” Robertson said. It has a tremendous amount of history, and a pretty creepy basement, he added.
“The whole focus of this book is to introduce a whole group of unique personalities,” the author said. “There was a woman who lived in the Van Horn mansion in Niagara County, a woman named Malinda. They think her husband murdered her. She appears in a blue dress. They see her peering out the window.”
Homestead Orphanage in Gettysburg is also included, from its auspicious start to its turn into hell-on-earth when Rosa Carmichael took over. Interestingly, Robertson was able to trace the founding family of the orphanage back to a soldier who hailed from Portville, N.Y.
While Robertson is planning a seventh book in the Ghosts Revisited series, he said he’s going to take some time off from writing and will plan to release the next book at this time next year.
“Well,” he said with a laugh, “if people come up to me with a story, I’m not going to turn them away.”
His books are available through his website, at many local events, at the Main Street Mercantile in Bradford and The Paper Factory in Olean, N.Y.