Robertson releases ‘Ghosts Revisited 4’

William P. Robertson calls “Ghosts Revisited 4” his creepiest book yet. He will be out for Small Business Saturday at the Main Street Mercantile from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to do a signing.

 Image submitted

“It contains my most intense ghost stories yet, lots of stories about poltergeists and violent ghosts that will make your skin crawl,” he said.

