Robertson releases ‘Ghosts Revisited 4’

William P. Robertson calls “Ghosts Revisited 4” his creepiest book yet.
“It contains my most intense ghost stories yet, lots of stories about poltergeists and violent ghosts that will make your skin crawl,” he said.
Robertson has written more than 60 books, including historical fiction on the Bucktails, and gothic and horror poetry. In this book, he details hauntings in places around this region of Pennsylvania and of New York.
His last book, “Ghosts Revisited 3,” came out Aug. 9. The reason the two were so close together? It’s all because of his readers, Robertson said.
The author travels through the region to craft shows, events and vendor fairs, selling his books. And he speaks for events or clubs. He’s learned with his ghost books, tell a ghost story, hear a ghost story in return.
“At every craft show I went to, people opened up to me and started giving me their ghost stories,” Robertson explained. “I gave a talk at the Barbara Moscato Brown library in Emporium. A guy down there gave me a story about some (Civilian Conservation Corps) workers who were caught in a fire and burned to death.”
It was the Pepper Hill fire in 1938. Lights are said to float on the hill at night.
“I went to a book signing near Warren and got the story of the Scandia church,” he said. It was the site of an old cemetery with unmarked graves. Check out the story in his current book.
“Another lady told me about her own personal story,” Robertson said. “She was living in Gibsonia and had a poltergeist in her home.”
The spirit appears as a charred figure, as the farmer who had lived there had been burning a field and spilled accelerant on his pants. He caught fire and died.
The mischief in the Gibsonia home is detailed in Robertson’s book.
“The place I found that was a hotbed of spooky activity was Salamanca,” he explained. “I got a tip the Dudley Hotel was haunted. I went to the library for information, and they sent me to the historical society.”
There he found a font of knowledge on the community’s connections with the afterlife.
“The Salamanca Rail Museum has two poltergeists in there,” he said, describing that the director had been injured when pushed by one. Another pushed a bookcase over on a volunteer.
“That was the creepiest place I visited,” Robertson said.
Other stories include the former Casey’s restaurant in Limestone, N.Y., and Randy’s Up the River in Allegany, N.Y.
Robertson said his newest book will be for sale at the Main Street Mercantile in Bradford, the Paper Factory in Olean, N.Y., and soon at Penn Brad Oil Museum in Bradford.
“I will be at the Mercantile from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to do a signing, featuring this book,” he said. It’s Small Business Saturday, too.
Robertson said for a preview of his newest book, check out the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rJTejSG_ls
