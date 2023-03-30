The Rising Leaders of McKean County (RISE) is offering a workforce development event, focused on networking and personal branding, on April 4th, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Establishing and maintaining a strong personal brand is important to personal and professional growth. A strong personal brand helps one control the narrative about oneself. It can be the difference between earning a wonderful opportunity or seeing it awarded to someone else. The event will begin with a speed networking session for participants to get to know each other. This event will be on Tuesday, April 4th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 138 Blaisdell Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Registration is $5.00, includes appetizers, and is open to students and professionals of all ages who live or work in McKean County.
RISE encourages students and professionals to join this impactful event. This is a small investment that will pay off large in the form of becoming a stronger employee, student, and leader. Programming for the evening is going to be led by Carolyn Newhouse, who is the executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance. One lucky winner will also receive two round trip tickets to Pittsburgh or Washington-Dulles from Bradford, sponsored by Southern Airlines at the Bradford Regional Airport. Seating is limited, so register today.
For tickets and more information, visit http://leadershipmckean.weebly.com/rise-events.html. Originally established in 2018, RISE strives to Revive, Inspire, Succeed, and Empower young career-minded individuals who have a clear vision of McKean County’s future as a great place to live, work and play. The group’s mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of the area by creating a strong community culture for young professionals. If you are interested in getting involved or have any questions about the upcoming event, contact Christian Smith at christian@bradfordareaalliance.com.