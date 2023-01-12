The Rising Leaders of Bradford (RISE) hosted a happy hour and networking event on Jan. 5, at the newly opened Rookies Sports Bar. The gathering was open to existing RISE members with a special invitation to young professionals who are new to the community or who are relocating back to the area.
The well-attended event was a success and included both existing members and eight individuals new to the area, giving everyone a chance to mingle with like-minded professionals. Tony Scrivo, Assistant Manager with Northwest Bank, is assuming the role of leading RISE into 2023. When speaking of the event, Scrivo said, “It’s always fun to get everyone together and welcome new people coming into our community. We have a strong base of young professionals who have a passion for getting involved and giving back. We are excited about what’s in store for RISE moving forward. Being inclusive and inviting those looking to have some fun and network will help us to continue to grow our membership.”