Tony Scrivo with Northwest Bank and Christian Smith with the Bradford Area Alliance, members of Rising Leaders of Bradford, decorate the tree at the corner of Tops parking lot.

On Sunday, Rising Leaders of Bradford (RISE) decorated their “adopted” pine tree located on the corner of Main Street and Festival Way — the tree on the corner of Top’s property.

Putting on the finishing touches are Tony Scrivo with Northwest Bank and Christian Smith with the Bradford Area Alliance. Scrivo is assuming the role of leading RISE in 2023, its fifth year of creating a culture for the community’s young professionals by facilitating social and networking events, professional development workshops and community projects. Smith is new to the area and a new member of RISE.

