Current City of Bradford Mayor Tom Riel has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination in the May 16th municipal primary for mayor.

Elected five times to city council, Riel served as a councilman from 2006-07 and then three terms as mayor from 2008-2020. Voters returned Riel to city council in January of 2022. He was appointed mayor in November of 2022 by city council after the position was vacated by resignation.

