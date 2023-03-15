Many were caught by surprise when longtime Bradford Area School Board member Paul Ridley announced his official resignation from his position on the board as of April 1.
Ridley served on the school board for more than 22 years, and his good works were evident by the kind comments made by those in attendance as well as other serving members of the board.
“Paul will be missed. Concerning his integrity, leadership, and commitment to the BASD as well as to the community was unparalleled. Paul and his wife are relocating to Tennessee to be closer to their children,” Superintendent Katharine Pude related to the audience.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board declined to vote on the coaches for the district’s football program.
Addressing the portion of the agenda about coaches, a few school board members asked to separate the coaches for the football staff from the rest of the coaches up for consideration.
“I am concerned about rehiring the High School coaching staff due to their past losing seasons,” stated audience member Mike Thomas. Thomas was also interested to know if all applicants for the position had been interviewed — to which Pude confirmed they were. Thomas also conveyed that individuals in the community, including himself, were under the impression that it was a requirement for the coach to also be an employee — to which Pude confirmed, it is not.
Board president Shane Oschman explained Tuesday, “A couple of the board members wanted more information on the entire football program.”
Other coaches were approved, but when the names of the football coaching staff were read — Jeffery Puglio, Head Varsity Football; Nathan Zitnik and Randy Ruffner, Assistant Varsity Football; Davis Redington, Head JV Football; James Yohe, Assistant JV Football; Michael Gow, Head Middle School Football; Andrew Eckstrom, Assistant Middle School Football — no action was taken. This effectively tabled the matter until next month’s meeting.
Oschman said it wasn’t the board’s intention to harm the football program in any way, but to simply gather more information before voting.
Also at the meeting, recommendations to approve a new Career and Technical Education HVAC Program at Bradford Area High were approved.
“We are unable to fill the electrical position and would like to create an HVAC program in the Career and Technical Center at the high school,” said Pude. “Rich Thompson, math teacher at Fretz, has agreed to do the program, if it is approved by parents and members of the district and that the local Career and Technical Education Advisory Board is in support as well (which is a CTC requirement). He will be required to continue his training through Penn State but he is more than willing to do this, and is excited to help us expand our offerings for students at the High School.”
Pude reminded those in attendance of an upcoming Situational Awareness Training, where the school district’s faculty and staff will receive a two-hour training program designed to help recognize threats and potential hostile behaviors both in and out of the school setting. The program is being presented by retired State Police Trooper Greg Agosti of Ridgway.
Trending Food Videos
In addition, Pude explained that Mark Perna, a motivational speaker and author, will be in attendance in May as a Leadership McKean speaker. He has worked in career development and understanding youth and will provide a presentation to students from the IU9 at Bradford High School. The students will then travel to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus for a tour of the facilities — in particular-the new engineering building.
“I think it is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with outside organizations building capacity for leadership. Thank you, Leadership McKean for remembering the importance of our youth,” Pude exclaimed.
Recently, Bradford Area High School student Sayge Bruno was honored with the YWCA Rising Leader Award during the Leader Luncheon.
“Sayge gave an amazing speech and has represented us well in everything that she has done for the student body and the district,” explained Pude.”Sayge is in good company as Carla (Manion) has received this award in the past.”
During the meeting, the board recognized a tentative list of coaches for the 2022-23 season, pending completion of necessary paperwork and drug-screening:
Emily Wagner, Assistant Varsity Softball; Logan Sunafrank, Assistant Varsity Girls Track; Mark Kelley, Assistant Middle School Boys’ Track; and Katie Greene, Sky Zandy-Poe and Emily Treat for JV Softball.
During the meeting, the board recognized a tentative list of coaches for the 2023-24 season, pending completion of necessary paperwork and drug-screening:
Peter Butler, Head Boys’ Varsity Soccer; Patrick Conneely, Assistant Boys’ Varsity Soccer; James Warnick, Head Girls’ Varsity Soccer; Andrew Lucas, Assistant Girls’ Varsity Soccer; Mark Kelley, Head Girls’ Cross-Country; Thomas Tessena, Head Boys’ Cross-Country; Travis Faulkner, Head Boys’ Golf; Ashlee Colwell, Head Girls’ Golf; Douglas Atteberry, Head Girls’ Tennis; Haley Vinelli, Head Varsity Volleyball; and Megan Stratus, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach.
Also approved during the board meeting:
- An overnight trip for the Fretz Science Club on May 5 to the FunForAll facility in Cranberry Township, Pa.;
- Approval was sought and granted for a new club at the high school: The BAHS Student Lighthouse Club;
- Tenure was granted to Mitchell McEwen;
- Resignations were accepted from Heather Morrison, Caleb Hettinger, Thomas Shallop and Mitchell McEwen.
The next regular meeting of the Bradford Area School Board will be held on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.