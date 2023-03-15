Bye Bye Ridley

Members of the Bradford Area School Board watch as Shane Oschman presents Paul Ridley with a gift for his more than 22 years of service to the school district.

 Photo provided

Many were caught by surprise when longtime Bradford Area School Board member Paul Ridley announced his official resignation from his position on the board as of April 1.

Ridley served on the school board for more than 22 years, and his good works were evident by the kind comments made by those in attendance as well as other serving members of the board.

