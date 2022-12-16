HARRISBURG — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, announced that Ridgway and St. Marys law enforcement agencies were awarded grants by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.
“These grants were created by the General Assembly as part of the state budget approved in July,” said Dush. “The funding through PCCD can be used for many different projects or purchases to enhance public safety, such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, recruitment and retention, training, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and more.”