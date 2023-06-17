RIDGWAY — The 2023 Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival will kick off on Monday, and also debut the new amphitheater stage.
The carnival will take place Monday through June 24 concluding with the annual Ridgway Firemen’s Parade starting at 4 p.m. Lineup for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. June 24 at the Ridgway Mills Campground area.
Kevin Anstrom with the Ridgway Fire Department said many people have likely noticed the construction happening at the Ridgway Firemen’s grounds this spring.
“Thanks to a local philanthropist, we are building an amphitheater on the lot,” he said.
Although the project will not be complete in time for the carnival this year, Anstrom said they will be using the new stage on Monday, when Ridgway-based musician “JB Unplugged” will perform at 6 p.m.
“JB has been actively involved in the amphitheater project from an acoustic-design standpoint, and we are thrilled to have him kick off this year’s carnival. This structure is an amazing addition to the property, and we are very excited to see this vision come to fruition,” said Anstrom.
The Battle of the Barrel, a major fan favorite that lines Main Street with spectators, will return on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
According to the Ridgway Fire Department’s website, the schedule is as follows:
Monday: 6-10 p.m., all firemen’s booths open, no rides or bingo; open mic night happening at 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 6 p.m., pet parade; carnival opens after; all rides start
Wednesday: 6-10 p.m., carnival is open
Thursday: Special Olympics from 1-3 p.m.; carnival opens at 6 p.m.; fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Friday: Matinee from 1-5 p.m.; Battle of the Barrel on Main Street at 6 p.m.; 6-11 p.m., carnival is open
Saturday: Firemen’s Parade at 4 p.m.; carnival opens from 3 p.m.-midnight; $10,000 giveaway at midnight
There will also be nightly drawings each night of the carnival at 7 p.m., Anstrom noted.
Also a favorite each year are the Ridgway Firemen’s booths. The carnival not only benefits the Ridgway Fire Department, said Anstrom, but helps to boost community business.
“This is the Ridgway Fire Department’s largest fundraiser, and its success is vital for us to continue to support our community,” he said. “The fire department purchases as much as possible locally. So, when you are buying fire department food and drinks, you are also supporting local business.”
And, said Anstrom, solely the tradition of the local carnival means a lot to many community members who grew up attending this summer staple.
“This week is a time to feel nostalgic with great firemen’s food, carnival rides, and sharing this wonderful tradition with the next generation.”
Anyone interested in participating in the parade — open to all of Elk County — can contact company4parade@gmail.com or call the station at (814) 772-8085.
Visit www.ridgwayfiredept.org and the Facebook page.