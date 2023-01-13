A Rew man is in McKean County Jail on allegations that he threatened a woman with a loaded firearm on Jan. 7.
Gerald Hatch Jr., 42, of 2553 Route 646, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were dispatched to a domestic incident at Hatch’s residence, where he and a female victim had argued about money and other women. He told the victim that if she didn’t start telling the truth, “he was going to shoot her,” while he was holding a gun. He shoved her and she fell, and the gun went off, but she told police she believed it misfired, the complaint stated.
Hatch was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23.
He is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.