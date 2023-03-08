HARRISBURG (TNS) — Although it won’t have an impact on the 2023-24 budget, one item in the fiscal documents released Tuesday by Gov. Josh Shapiro points to what could be a major wildcard in later budgets — legalized marijuana.

Shapiro’s budget — his first as governor — includes among its supporting documents a list of revenue modifications that are being considered by the administration as part of its projections of state income.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social