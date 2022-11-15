Open meeting rules, ethics, and purchasing rules were among the topics at the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

The first issue came up just after the opening of the meeting. The agenda that stated two executive sessions had been held prior but only stated pending legal matters had been discussed. When asked whether these meetings, one on Nov. 3 and one just prior to the regular monthly meeting had been previously announced, Mark Cline, chairman, responded, “they just were.”

