The Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Office of Human Services with a luncheon on May 16.
Anyone wanting to have lunch, for a small donation, is asked to call the senior center by 12:30 p.m. today at (814) 368-4412.
The Office of Human Services was incorporated in 1973. It provides services that meet the social, educational, recreational, nutritional and health needs of persons living in North Central Pennsylvania. The Office of Human Services provides services to approximately 4,000 persons over the ages of 60 residing in McKean, Cameron or Elk counties in a typical year. The office does this through cooperative relationships with 13 senior centers and over 50 health and human service organizations.