Telehealth

Dr. Terry Rabinowitz, right, talks with nurse Leslie Orelup at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Burlington, Vt.

 AP file

HARRISBURG — While telehealth greatly expanded during the pandemic, state legislators have been slow to update the law to make it a permanent option.

An analysis from the Reason Foundation that compared all 50 states found that Pennsylvania’s telehealth actions have been a mixed bag. Though some progress has been made, more remains to be done.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos