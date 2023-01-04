HARRISBURG (TNS) — People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in.
In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S.
Moving company United Van Lines recently released their 46th annual National Movers Report which — similarly to U-Haul’s annual study — uses their own data plus a survey to get a pulse on the nation’s moving patterns last year.
“Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022,” explains Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California.
“The United Van Lines study encompasses data that Americans are now moving from bigger to smaller cities, mostly in the South, some in the west, but even an increase to the Northeast, which has not been typical.”
This is particularly apparent in the top 10 states from which people are leaving the most: California (number 10); Louisiana (number nine); Nebraska (number eight); Massachusetts (number seven); Pennsylvania (number six); Wyoming (number five); Michigan (number four); New York (number three); Illinois (number two); and New Jersey(number one).
As far as where people are moving to, Vermont took the number one spot with regards to the highest percentage of inbound migration at 77 percent. Oregon slid into second with an inbound percentage of 67 percent, and Rhode Island third at 66 percent.
“With an influx of new residents, housing prices and other living costs start to increase over time, and these popular destinations become hot spots for inflation,” adds United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications, Emily Cummings. “As a result, the study underscored that Americans are moving from expensive cities to lower-density, more affordable regions.”
©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
