HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania added 2,000 jobs in outdoor recreation in 2021, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
That represented an increase of about 4% from 2020, reaching a total of 152,000 jobs related to outdoor pursuits ranging from boating and fishing to RVing to hunting and shooting.
The job growth resulted from $13.64 billion contributed to the state’s gross domestic product, which was about 1.6 percent of Pennsylvania GDP in 2021.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released the statistics, noting that the state has the sixth largest outdoor recreation economy in the U.S.
“This latest round of economic data proves again that the excellence of Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation is the product of our remarkable landscapes and strong partnerships,” said Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner, who is charged with increasing outdoor recreation in the state.
“Outdoor recreation continues to be a thriving and significant industry within the commonwealth and this data helps us better understand what we are doing well, while also providing guidance on where we can grow this industry for its own sake and to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians.
“Unlike economic development through other industries, development through outdoor recreation also stimulates physical health, mental wellbeing, social cohesion and environmental sustainability.”
Among core outdoor activities, recreational vehicle camping makes up the greatest single contribution to Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy, exceeding $700 million in value added in 2021, up 17 percent over the previous year.
RVing is followed by substantial economic contributions from boating and fishing ($555 million); hunting, shooting, and trapping ($354 million); and ATV and motorcycle riding ($304 million).
These outdoor activities also spur additional economic activity in supporting industries, including nearly $4 billion of travel and tourism activity from and more than $1 billion from local recreational trips made by Pennsylvanians.
Nationally, outdoor recreation generates $862 billion in economic output, accounting for approximately 3 percent of all jobs in America.
Reigner noted that recreation activities are diversifying, with new users inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and empowered by new recreation technologies from advanced gear to more readily available information.
Additionally, remote work has made possible recreation-based lifestyles that attract remote workers to become new residents in communities with abundant and accessible recreational opportunities.
Reigner noted that pay in the outdoor recreation sector is as an area where Pennsylvania can make progress, pointing to outdoor recreation workers making about 57 percent the wages of the average Pennsylvania worker, $44,623 in 2021, compared with $77,884 for all salaried jobs in the state.
