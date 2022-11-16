Outdoor recreation

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania added 2,000 jobs in outdoor recreation in 2021, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That represented an increase of about 4% from 2020, reaching a total of 152,000 jobs related to outdoor pursuits ranging from boating and fishing to RVing to hunting and shooting.

