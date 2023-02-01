Pennsylvania teachers

Caitlin Schreiner teaches third-graders at Duckrey Elementary in North Philadelphia. A new report details strategies that might be used to increase available teachers in Pennsylvania.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A new report on Pennsylvania's teacher shortage recommends sweeping changes, affecting how teachers are prepared, paid and retained, and advocates solutions that address not only the problem but also its root causes across the system.

Student teachers should get paid, and Pennsylvania should explore models that would make it free for college students to become teachers. There should be closer partnerships between school districts and colleges, a better assessment of teacher preparation programs and higher pay for teachers who serve as mentors.

