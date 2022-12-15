All across the nation, this Saturday, Wreaths Across America ceremonies (2,700 locations this year) will take place to remember the lives, and to honor the brave women and men who served their country and have since passed away.
In McKean County, several such ceremonies are scheduled with wreath laying in area cemeteries around the region in remembrance of each service member’s contribution to the freedoms and values this country holds dear.
At each ceremony, the following will be said, “Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who serve and TEACH our children the value of freedom.” The mission of Wreaths Across America is simple: Remember, Honor, Teach.
The American Legion, Post 108, located at 210 W. Washington St. in Bradford took on this project for the first time this year. One of the organizers, Bob Witchen, explained that his son is involved with the Sons of the Legion over in Smethport and, “I saw what they were doing and knew we had to do something like this here in Bradford.”
Witchen is pleased with the participation this first year, though he is a little disappointed that they didn’t meet their goal.
“It’s hard, I am happy because so many came out and are interested and participating with this. We have 1,200 wreaths this year,” Witchen said, “but to cover all the graves, we needed to have 2,900.”
His son, Todd Witchen, from Sons of the American Legion, Post 138, in Smethport, is in his second year of this event. They more than met their goal for this year. Not only will they be able to cover all the cemeteries in Smethport, but will also have enough wreaths to cover Moody Hollow in Coryville and three cemeteries in Farmers Valley.
The younger Witchen is taking a final count and if there are extra wreaths available, they will be sent to the elder Witchen for the Bradford cemeteries.
Bradford is covering as many graves as they can in Willow Dale, Oak Hill, St. Bernard’s, and Degolia cemeteries.
Additionally, the Crosby Legion will assist the Sons before laying their own wreaths.
Mount Jewett is in on the event as well. They had a need for 489 wreaths, unless they were covering Kane, then they would need 564. In total, Mount Jewett has 684 wreaths.
Kelly Barr Hughes, organizer, said, “the extras that we have will be used this year at McKean Memorial in Lafayette.”
Looking for something to do this Saturday? Step out, regardless of the weather — remember, honor, and teach alongside others.
In Bradford, the ceremony begins at 10 a.m., at the American Legion on West Washington Street. Volunteers who have signed up to lay wreaths should attend the ceremony and will receive wreaths and instructions after the ceremony concludes. Individual wreaths can be picked up immediately following the ceremony.
In Smethport, the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Fire Hall. Volunteers are welcome to come help lay wreaths, and can either attend the ceremony or meet at one of the cemeteries. Individual wreath orders can be picked up before the ceremony, from 9-9:30 a.m.
The Crosby Legion will take part in the Smethport ceremony, however, they plan to lay wreaths at 1 p.m. after helping Smethport.
In Mount Jewett, at the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Boy Scout Troop 410 places the majority of wreaths, however, volunteers are always welcome to come and help.
Special thanks to all the volunteers who lay the wreaths, find and mark the graves, drive the vehicles, organize the wreath distribution and keep the records — most are veterans themselves.