Wreaths delivered in Smethport

A truck filled with boxes from Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Smethport to deliver memorials of remembrance to be laid at veterans’ graves this Saturday throughout McKean County, and the entire country.

 Photo submitted

All across the nation, this Saturday, Wreaths Across America ceremonies (2,700 locations this year) will take place to remember the lives, and to honor the brave women and men who served their country and have since passed away.

In McKean County, several such ceremonies are scheduled with wreath laying in area cemeteries around the region in remembrance of each service member’s contribution to the freedoms and values this country holds dear.

