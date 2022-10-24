Last week, in The Era, an article about Wreaths Across America was published. Since that article, a few more areas have let us know about their plans to participate as well.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is more than just laying wreaths on the graves of those who have passed on. It is also to remember them, to honor those who served, and to teach our children the value of the freedom that came with their service.
For one dad, this mission hits close to home this year. Jeremy Barnard said his son is a sixth grader at Port Allegany Elementary School and chose this as his community service project.
The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club and the 11-year old son of one of its members is sponsoring Wreaths Across America at Lamphier Cemetery.
“He’s very community- and Veteran-oriented, with myself, three of his four great grandfathers (having) served in the military that we know, my grandfather and four of my great uncles all were in WW2 at the same time. And, he has over 20 missions with me as a Patriot Guard Rider Member,” said Barnard.
Barnard added that many of the relatives of the club members are buried in this cemetery.
The Coudersport Area Cemeteries will lay wreaths on over 1000 veterans’ graves around the Coudersport area. There are five local groups selling wreath sponsorships to choose from. Some organizations use this as a fundraiser, others don’t. All the information needed to choose is at WAA: Coudersport Area Cemetery or visit their Facebook page for more information.
In Roulette, Beth Sigafoes has been building up a program similar to Coudersport. This year she said she hopes to have enough wreaths to cover all the graves of veterans at Hill, Lyman, Card Creek, Sartwell, and Fishing Creek cemeteries.
There is no fundraising involved in Roulette, however, they do have a deadline earlier than most. Orders and payment is due by Oct. 31. Order wreaths, one for $15 or buy two and get the third for free, by calling Sigafoes at (814) 331-3727.