With all the excitement over the Big 30 game Aug. 5, some may have missed the grand opening of a fun new business — RelAxe & Smash.
Located at 68 Minard Run Road, owners Ashley Easton, Matt Cobb and Donovan Sevrey were on hand to greet those who wanted to give ax throwing a try.
A couple from the area, Mark Pangburn and Kaylyn Raught, were trying their best to hit the board opening day. Pangburn was a natural and hit the “killshot,” winning a gift card for such a difficult feat. Raught continued to throw and miss, though she said that she was having fun and that it was “almost addicting,” as she really wanted to make an ax stick rather than bounce off the board.
There are five lanes for newbies and the experienced to take tries at hitting the bullseye with a sharpened hatchet. Each of the lanes can have up to four players, explained Sevrey.
“It’s something new for Bradford,” he added. “We’re not sure, yet, what to expect. We hope it ends up like bowling and we have a couple of leagues someday.”
There is another element coming soon to the business: The Smash Room.
It is exactly what it sounds like, a room where one can take out every ounce of rage they have by, well, smashing the items provided.
“There will be a sledgehammer and other things available,” said Easton, as she explained what was upcoming for the next part of the business. “You can do whatever you want to break, hammer, throw against the wall and destroy the item.”
Both agreed that ax throwing and the smash room are more fun than some will think. “You have to come out and give it a try,” they said, and clarified that participants must be 14 years or older.
For more information, contact the owners at (814) 596-6088 or on their Facebook page: RelAxeandSmash.