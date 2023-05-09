WARREN — Northern PA Regional College’s summer semester begins June 5.
Twelve courses are being offered, including Introduction to Psychology, Interpersonal Communication, Foundations of Math and Environmental Biology, to name a few. These courses are part of five associate degrees – business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies, and social sciences.
This program is designed to be affordable at 70% less than the average tuition at brick-and-mortar institutions. Students with a high school diploma or its equivalent pay $185 per credit and receive guaranteed admission. Current high school students pay $60 per credit. Institutional Aid and scholarship opportunities are available.
These courses will be offered more than 20 locations throughout northwestern Pennsylvania. Apply now and see why Brighter Futures Begin at NPRC.
The priority application deadline is May 29. For more information, contact the Student Services team, at info@rrcnpa.org or (814) 230-9010.