KERSEY — Women from around the region will be gathering for the 2nd Annual Women Empowering Women, Women on the Rise Education and Networking event at the Red Fern in Kersey from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 — International Women’s Day. However, registrations are due by midnight Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets are going fast, explained coordinator of the event and President of the Elk County Toastmasters, Shanda Kelsch, “There is limited seating for this event. Last year tickets sold out fast,” she said, and she expects the same will happen for this year’s full day event.

