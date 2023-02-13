KERSEY — Women from around the region will be gathering for the 2nd Annual Women Empowering Women, Women on the Rise Education and Networking event at the Red Fern in Kersey from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 — International Women’s Day. However, registrations are due by midnight Saturday, Feb. 18.
Tickets are going fast, explained coordinator of the event and President of the Elk County Toastmasters, Shanda Kelsch, “There is limited seating for this event. Last year tickets sold out fast,” she said, and she expects the same will happen for this year’s full day event.
“At the 2022 Women Empowering Women Education and Networking Event, there were over 80 women in attendance. We had a great response at last year’s half-day event. The women reported that they had a wonderful time, made new friends, expanded their network, and learned a lot,” Kelsch said. This year’s event has even more in store.
There were only three breakout sessions for the first year, but this year, Kelsch added to the line-up after reviewing the feedback from the participants.
“In addition to lunch and the keynote speaker, there are four longer breakout-education sessions allowing extra time for questions and answers for the attendees while they are with their respective leaders,” she said.
Many of the attendees from last year, according to Kelsch, requested specific topics for future events. With those requests in mind, the keynote speaker this year is Senior Master Sergeant Suzane Buttery. She will share her inspiring story about rising through the ranks in the military, while balancing her life as a wife and mother, and how the lessons she learned throughout her career can help women achieve their goals and mission in life. The breakout sessions include presentations on Building Your Own Brand: Being an Authentic Leader; Raise Your Voice: How to Be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond; Power Up Your Finances: Taking Control of Your Financial Future from College Through Retirement; Be Who You Are (Not Who Society Tells You to Be): Being Your Authentic Self; and Power Up! Self Defense Training for Women.
Kelsch added, “We decided to add a special 5th ‘empower’ break-out session: ‘Power Up! Self Defense Training for Women’ with the help of Silver Dragon Martial Arts to spice things up a little and have a little extra fun while we empower our own bodies and learn how to protect ourselves.”
She said past participants know what they want and need, “it is up to us to try to meet and fulfill these requests as best as we possibly can. That is part of our mission.”
Kelsch established the Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development as a 501c(3) non-profit educational organization to benefit women in the area through education and networking events and through smaller events hosted in the community.
While president of the Elk County Toastmasters, Kelsch noticed a need, she said, “When I looked around our area, I saw a need for more community support and encouragement for women in both our professional and personal lives, so I set out to try and fulfill this need by developing Women Empowering Women.”
The organization is a community of women committed to building networks, relationships, and helping each other succeed in personal and professional lives through the use of collaboration instead of competition.
In developing Women Empowering Women, Kelsch said, “it was important that to address topics important to women in today’s world: work/life balance, effective team management, communication, developing your vision, diversity and inclusion, stress management, self-advocacy, women’s health, and many more. So, at Women Empowering Women, the focus is on the whole woman or the whole being, not just one facet of her life such as career or home and, if that doesn’t make us unique enough, our events are designed for all women, not just the CEOs or women in business.
“We are inclusive of every woman in every industry; whether they are in manufacturing, a homemaker, in retail, in business, the military, retired, a teacher, student counselor, or an entrepreneur — whatever their industry or background may be, they are welcome at Women Empowering Women. Our Education and Networking events are specifically designed for them. The events provide a unique opportunity to break through whatever barriers there may be to help, support, encourage, empower, and inspire them to achieve their goals, dreams, and ambitions in a collaborative and supportive environment, and because we are a non-profit, we have made it affordable.”
Kelsch added, “Women have a lot that they can share and a lot that they can learn from one another from our own personal knowledge and experiences in life and in our careers to help one another grow into the best that we can be in every facet of our lives.”
She hopes this year’s event will continue the progress of last year where 80 women gathered to learn about leadership styles, building self-confidence, and life balance — because when women are living safe, fulfilled, supported and productive lives, they can reach their full potential; when women support other women, they can accomplish anything; when women are empowered and supported, they tend to raise happier, healthier children and families; and, when women are empowered and supported by their community and by their employers they are more likely to contribute their skills at work more effectively and efficiently and have a greater likelihood of increased job satisfaction in the workplace and translating to increased job performance, greater production, and increased sales and profits for employers and businesses alike.
For more information or to order tickets for the Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event, visit https://womenempoweringwomen.life/women-on-the-rise-event
For anyone hoping to sponsor an organization like Women Empowering Women, complete the contact form at https://womenempoweringwomen.life/sponsor