SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District, in partnership with Penn State Extension, USDA NRCS and DCNR, Bureau of Forestry will offer a Winter Farmer’s Meeting beginning at noon Feb. 6 at the Veteran’s Memorial, on Route 155 in Port Allegany.

Registration is free, which includes lunch. The registration deadline is Jan. 30, and can be made by calling the district at 814-887-4025. The first 25 registrants will receive a free soil test kit and the Penn State Agronomy Guide.

