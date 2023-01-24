SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District, in partnership with Penn State Extension, USDA NRCS and DCNR, Bureau of Forestry will offer a Winter Farmer’s Meeting beginning at noon Feb. 6 at the Veteran’s Memorial, on Route 155 in Port Allegany.
Registration is free, which includes lunch. The registration deadline is Jan. 30, and can be made by calling the district at 814-887-4025. The first 25 registrants will receive a free soil test kit and the Penn State Agronomy Guide.
The program will offer two core and two category pesticide credits and includes a Farm Bill Update, NRCS Program Highlights, Cost Effective Herbicide & IPM Programs, How to Use the Agronomy Guide, Talking to Children about Pesticide Safety, Forestry Pest & Invasive Spraying and discussion on the McKean County Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.
Financial support for this project is provided by the PA Association of Conservation Districts through a grant from the PA Department of Environmental Protection.