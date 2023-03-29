BOALSBURG — Registration is now open for the 5K Walk to Remember Our Fallen which will take place at the Pennsylvania Military Museum on Saturday, May 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., rain or shine. The museum is located at 51 Boal Avenue in Boalsburg.
The event, sponsored by the non-profit, A Soldier’s Hands and the Pennsylvania Military Museum, gives participants the opportunity to remember family and friends who have given their lives in service to our country.
Before the walk, participants will be welcomed by Trish Shallenberger, A Soldier’s Hands CEO and event organizer, followed by the Troop 32 and Pack 32 Boy Scout Troop Color Guard. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Paul McReynolds will address the participants and sing the National Anthem. The event will conclude with an address from a veteran (to be announced) followed by a 21-gun salute and taps.
Vendors from several veterans’ organizations will be on site to provide information and support to veterans and their families, including: the DuBois Vet Center, Altoona VA Medical Center, PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Therapeutic Horse-Riding Program.
The cost to participate is $20 for adults; $15 for veterans; $15 for children aged 13-17 and children 12 and under are free, and includes a Walk to Remember our Fallen T-shirt. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Boalsburg/ASoldiersHands
Proceeds benefit A Soldier’s Hands, a non-profit organization that prepares and distributes messages of gratitude and care packages to thousands of deployed service members around the world.
Individual and corporate sponsorships are now being accepted. To become a sponsor for this worthwhile event, contact Trish Shallenberger at trish@asoldiershands.org.