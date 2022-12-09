Kettle Challenge

The Salvation Army in Bradford will receive a match, dollar-for-dollar, on all donations received in the Red Kettle Campaign today. Every penny counts as they inch toward a goal of $38,500 before Dec. 24.

Though it is short notice, the news was so exciting the Salvation Army wanted to get it out anyway. All donations to their Red Kettles today will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

Major David Means of the Bradford Salvation Army explained, “The national commander has issued a challenge for the past three years that we have not participated in before. This year, though, we couldn’t pass up the deal.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos