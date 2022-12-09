Though it is short notice, the news was so exciting the Salvation Army wanted to get it out anyway. All donations to their Red Kettles today will be matched dollar-for-dollar.
Major David Means of the Bradford Salvation Army explained, “The national commander has issued a challenge for the past three years that we have not participated in before. This year, though, we couldn’t pass up the deal.”
National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder’s challenge is to raise more funds than he does in four hours. In 2021 the total raised, from noon to 4 p.m., on a single scheduled day was $1.1 million. Hodder set the 2022 goal to beat at $1.5 million.
Means does not expect to exceed, or even meet that goal today.
What Means is most excited about and why the Bradford location decided to participate this year, is because the Territorial Commander, Commissioner William Banford, has agreed to match all donations to the kettles today, dollar-for-dollar, and not just from the noon to 4 p.m. national challenge.
“Commissioner Banford is matching all the donations we receive today, so I will be at WalMart from noon to 4 p.m., ringing a bell and accepting monetary donations as part of the national challenge,” said Means. “And I am really excited about this match. It can do so much for our community.”
The Salvation Army in Bradford has a goal of raising $38,500 this year, and they need help meeting this goal.
“We are behind this year. At this time last year, the donations to the kettles totaled about $15,000. As of Wednesday we are standing at $12,500,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”
Earlier this month, the organization held an event which sold used Christmas decorations, it was called “Triftmas.” The event raised $300 and benefited the campaign.
“Every little bit helps — every dollar, quarter, dime, nickel, penny — it all goes to helping a family in the Bradford community,” explained Means. “We have nearly 100 families who will receive a Christmas meal this year, and we are still taking applications from anyone who needs holiday food.” The fundraiser also fed families over Thanksgiving, where more than 90 families received dinners with all the trimmings at no cost to them.
Donations can be made virtually at any time by visiting www.salarmy.us/bradfordkettle, or by mail to Salvation Army c/o Red Kettle Campaign, PO Box 314, Bradford PA 16701, or in person at the 111 Jackson Ave. location.
“This is the most critical time of year for our organization,” said Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. “Like you, and so many of the families we are serving, we are not immune to the impacts of inflation. As prices increase, so has the cost of operating our critical social services initiatives. We encourage everyone to give what they can, as these gifts go well beyond the Christmas season. This funding is important to sustaining our services into the next 12 months and beyond.”
Additional uses of the proceeds go toward rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.
But, there is a desperate need for volunteers to help for the remainder of the season. The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Dec. 24 and Means has had a difficult time finding enough people to man the kettles this year.
If available to volunteer, even an hour, call (814) 368-7012. Leave a detailed message with contact information.
Applications for holiday meals are available for anyone in need throughout the community. Call the number above for more information.
Means added, “Thank you to all the volunteers who have stepped up to ring a bell or helped out in other ways already this year. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without all of you.”